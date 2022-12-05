The success of a medieval festival at Kryal Castle, at the weekend shows people are still fascinated with the middle ages, organisers say.
The Victorian Medieval Festival, held on Saturday and Sunday, drew over four thousand people on both days.
Kryal Castle general manager Bart Hamilton said the event exceeded all expectations.
"It was absolutely gangbusters," Mr Hamilton said.
"We had cracking weather, over 4000 people came through the door on both days which was huge.
"We had really good feedback from all of the guests and all of the re-enactors. Everyone wants it to happen again next year, which it definitely will - can't ask for more than that."
The festival featured jousting, birds of prey and more than 150 re-enactors showcasing different aspects of medieval life - among other attractions.
A popular feature was a 13 metre counterweight trebuchet - based on what would have been used in Europe during the 1400s.
It was made by Ballarat man Craig Sitch.
Mr Hamilton said it was great to see Ballarat residents pay a visit.
"We had a lot of Ballarat people come out - more than our usual weekends," he said.
"We had a lot of people come from interstate - NSW and Queensland - so it's nice to have an event that can drive interest."
And the perfect weather made the experience even better for visitors.
"It's been a wet spring, so to have on the first weekend of summer the sun shine, is such a win for us," Mr Hamilton said.
"It is predominantly an outdoor event, being a re-enactor's medieval village.
"So it made the whole vibe and everyone's experience a lot more enjoyable."
Jouster and experience director, Phillip Leitch said it was great to host such an event.
"It was great to be having a medieval festival at the castle," Mr Leitch said.
"The weather was amazing, we had lots of people come through and all the response that we're getting with our reviews in-person has been really positive."
"People's interest in the middle ages is strong ... we had a lot of people that were there this weekend, and that was their first event - they had a great experience and are planning on coming to this and other events around the place in the future.
The event kicks off a massive summer of events for Kryal Castle.
"Going into February and March we've got a horse event called the "Baroque Horse Festival", and then we're finishing with "Robin Hood" on the March long weekend."
In between all of that, the Kryal Castle Caravan Park is expected to launch in February.
"We'll get through the Summer holidays and then we'll hopefully open up 70 caravan parks and 20 cabins... which will help with Ballarat's accommodation joys." Mr Hamilton said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.