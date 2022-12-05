As housing woes continue to catapult the latest data has revealed it is regional Victorians who are bearing the brunt with rental affordability reaching a "historic low" in non metropolitan areas.
It found, most shockingly, for those in regional Victoria including in the Ballarat area, rental affordability had plummeted to a "historic low" with rental affordability being categorised from 'affordable' to 'acceptable' for the first time.
Acquiring a rental in suburbs including in some parts of Bonshaw, Lucas and Mapgie had also become increasingly difficult with affordability being labelled as 'moderately unaffordable'.
Overall it found regional Victoria was the least affordable area to rent with most spending an average of 26 per cent of their income on housing.
A single person on JobSeeker payments were revealed to be the hardest hit with those in this position having to grapple with 61 per cent of their income going to rent. This categorised their rental situation at the highest tier with such a portion being labelled as 'extremely unaffordable'.
This was then followed by a single parent, caring for one child under five, whose source of income comprised parental payments supplemented by either casual or part-time employment.
It found rentals were 'severely to moderately unaffordable' in regional areas with 40 per cent of their pay going towards housing.
Pensioners were also among those experiencing tremendous rental stress with single pensioners in particular fairing the worst.
The study found rent was considered 'unaffordable to severely unaffordable' for single pensioners across all regional areas in the country aside from regional South Australia.
An average of 37 per cent of their welfare payments were spent on housing.
Conversely, rental affordability for a single full-time working parent and a single income couple with two children under five was considered 'moderately unaffordable to acceptable' in most regional areas with 18 and 21 per cent of their income spent on rent in Victoria respectively.
However, it was couples with two streams of income and two children under ten who were the least impacted by rental difficulties with 11 per cent of their combined pays going towards housing in regional Victoria.
IN THE NEWS:
This deemed their rental expenditure in relation to their annual salaries as 'affordable to very affordable' with regional areas especially providing a greater number of 'very affordable' rentals.
Generally, the report found the trend of declining affordability was consistent across all parts of regional Victoria, albeit at different scales with affordability in regional cities having declined steadily over 2021-2022.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.