IN A RARE move, scouts will be out in force for a Parkrun takeover in Brown Hill.
Ballarat District Scouts groups are teaming up to host this week's edition of the free, timed community weekly Wallaby Track walk or run.
In Ballarat, football umpires have been up to the challenge and juniors have run Parkrun but this is believed this is one of the first times scouts have enacted a Parkrun takeover in Australia.
Their efforts are not for badges or any special scouting recognition.
Cub leader Kirsti Gangi, from the 7th Ballarat scouts, said this scouting mission was for the love of community and because it was something they all could contribute to.
"It's all about volunteering and being part of the community and having a go," Ms Gangi said.
The takeover will feature scouts from different groups across Ballarat and with participants from all sections: joeys, aged five to eight, up to rovers, aged 18 to 25.
Twelve-year-old Michaela has taken on the job of run director and has been practising her pre-race spiel to make sure she gets it just right.
Other takeover positions will include course marshals, timekeepers, bar code scanners, handing out finish tokens, photography and the popular tail walker, who volunteers to be the final person across the line.
Other scouts have been encouraged to turn up and have fun walking or running the five-kilometre course in uniform.
It is a public event but we are inviting all members of Scouting who would like to come along and have fun with a walk or run to come in Uniform.
This will be the 85th Wallaby Track Parkrun event. It has been a tough couple of years for the event, interrupted by pandemic restrictions then flooding on course this year.
Parkrun is a free, global movement that started in the United Kingdom with community runs and walks now across Australia.
The city's first Parkrun based in Victoria Park, closed last month, and relocated as the new Prince of Wales Parkrun a fortnight ago.
Anyone trying Parkrun for the first time is urged to register for free at parkrun.com.au for a bar code. First-timers should arrive by 7.30am for an early briefing.
Wallaby Track Parkrun starts behind Brown Hill Hotel, off Humffray Street North on Saturdays, 8am sharp.
