Beaufort has a job you can really 'dig'

When you set foot in the Beaufort Cemetery, you're standing on holey ground.
The local cemetery trust is advertising for a professional "grave digger" but there's an unexpected hazard - gold mines.
"The cemetery is on a hill and it's just beautiful - in fact all over Beaufort it's beautiful - but it's a risky process in our conditions up there," secretary Sharon Roxburgh said.
"We really need a qualified and experienced person who can read the land, knows what they're doing and can assess the risk before they start."
The graveyard dates back to 1856 - two years after gold was discovered but a year before the town was surveyed.
A census for what was then known as Fiery Creek recorded 1002 male miners in 1857, although historians argue the local gold rush peaked around 1855.
Ms Roxburgh said the Cemetery Road site now has 14 to 18 burials a year.
"It's a casual job, not a full time position," she said
"Usually its done by someone who owns a backhoe - and they have to be extremely accurate.
"There are a lot of skills required and they need to have a lot of skills as well as occupational health and safety certificates."
So do you need a spade?
"Most of it is done by backhoe now. It's not often that you would need to hand-dig. That's what they had to do years ago," she said.
"Machinery makes it so much easier."
She said the position needed to be advertised every so often to comply with regulations - and the grave digger was likely to have little interaction with the public.
Expressions of interest in the job close Friday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.