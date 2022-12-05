The Courier
What's on

Gothic writer Dr Lewis Allan performs at Ballarat Spoken Word

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 6 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Spoken Word founder Marty MonStar is all set for a night of gothic literature this Wednesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Poetry enthusiasts across the region are set to embark on a twisted evening filled with elements of horror intertwined with festive cheer this Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.