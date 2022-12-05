Poetry enthusiasts across the region are set to embark on a twisted evening filled with elements of horror intertwined with festive cheer this Wednesday.
To mark the final event for Ballarat Spoken Word, the group is hosting well-renowned gothic academic and performer, Dr Lewis Allan.
Dr Allan, from Bacchus Marsh, has a PhD in creative writing and gothic literature. Adding to his tertiary prowess, he has also published several novels all centred around the mystery of gothicism.
Founder of Ballarat Spoken Word, Marty MonStar, who is himself a poet, a playwright and a producer, said he is eager to have Dr Allan take to the stage this week.
"He really embodies gothic literature and I've been trying for many months to have him come down so it's great it has tied in with our last meet," Mr MonStar said.
"I absolutely love his work and the way he delivers is so beautiful because the key to good poetry is delivery and performance.
"I plan to have a smoke machine with candles and have Dr Allan reading in the smoking mist to really build that gothic atmosphere."
Dr Allan's work will drawn upon the artistry from the likes of Mary Shelley and Edgar Allan Poe.
While the night will centre around the gloominess of gothicism, there will also be sparks of Christmas around.
"We'll be having awards out for the best goth dress and the best Christmas outfit," Mr MonStar said.
"It's all going to be a bit of celebration to mark our last spoken word event until February next year."
Mr MonStar encouraged those who were interested to see Dr Allan perform as well those in the region who were keen to share their own creative talents to come along.
"It doesn't matter if it's not poetry, we're all about creating an inclusive and non-judgemental space for anyone who's wanting to say something," Mr MonStar said.
"That could be music, prose, poetry or anything you like.
"We really try to build that community feel."
Ballarat Spoken Word was formed in March this year.
Mr MonStar said he came down to the region, from Melbourne, purely for its vibrant arts scene. He said however he was saddened to hear the city's former Words Out Loud team had disbanded.
"When I came down in February this year the Words Out Loud event had broken up," he said.
"So I met up with the conveyors behind Words Out Loud and rebranded Words Out Loud to now Ballarat Spoken Word."
So far the collective has amassed more than 250 Facebook members.
Ballarat Spoken Word's Lewis Allan A Gothic Escapade event will be held on December 7 at the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion at 57 Bridge Mall, Ballarat from 7pm.
To find out more visit the Ballarat Spoken Word's Facebook event page.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
