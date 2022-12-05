Ballarat man gets fined after trying to bribe his way out of COVID-19 vaccine

The Courier
Court

Ballarat man gets fined after trying to bribe COVID-19 vaccine nurse

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 6 2022 - 5:00am
A Ballarat man has been fined after attempting to bribe a nurse to register a fake COVID-19 vaccine.

Local News

