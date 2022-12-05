Ballarat man gets fined after trying to bribe his way out of COVID-19 vaccine

A Ballarat man has been fined after attempting to bribe a nurse to register a fake COVID-19 vaccine.
Clinton Reeder pleaded guilty to one charge of bribing a public official at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, after an incident in October 2021.
The court was told Reeder had visited Grampians Health's COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Mercure Hotel and Convention Centre on Main Road for the supposed purpose of getting his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
As part of the walk-in vaccination process, Reeder provided his details to staff at the hub, and was taken through to a vaccine pod with an immunisation nurse.
After answering a standard list of questions, the immunisation nurse was getting ready to give Reeder the vaccine when she notice multiple $100 notes in a basket at the rear of her work station.
The court was told after the nurse had seen the money, Reeder had said "There is $1000 in there for you to take, not give me the vaccine and still put me through".
Reeder was also said to have told the nurse he was a "business owner and I have been mandated to have it".
The nurse refused to take the money and called security to escort Reeder out of the building.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reeder was later arrested and taken to the Ballarat Police Station, where he gave a no-comment interview.
Reeder's defence lawyer said his actions took place in a time of "extraordinary circumstances", with Reeder getting conflicting information on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
He said the amount offered to the nurse, $1000, was on the "lower end" of bribing, and that his client was concerned with how quickly the AstraZeneca vaccine had been developed.
The lawyer also presented Magistrate Mark Stratmann with several character references from various Ballarat community members in favour of Reeder.
Magistrate Stratmann reprimanded Reeder for the deliberate act of trying to bribe nurse - and get her to forge a medical document.
"This does not mean as a matter of judgement you are a bad person, but you made a very, very poor decision," Mr Stratmann said.
"You are a person who contributes, you do a lot for this community. I don't want this to discourage you from that input.
"But public officials just cannot be exposed to that kind of behaviour."
Reeder was convicted and fined $1500.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.