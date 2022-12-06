The Courier
Court

Bacchus Marsh woman appears in Ballarat court over dishonesty offences.

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 6 2022 - 1:30pm
Woman with drug addiction resorted to stealing groceries to feed family

A court has heard of how a Bacchus Marsh woman struggling with drug addiction resorted to stealing groceries to feed her family.

