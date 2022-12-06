Woman with drug addiction resorted to stealing groceries to feed family

A court has heard of how a Bacchus Marsh woman struggling with drug addiction resorted to stealing groceries to feed her family.
Jade Levett appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday in custody, and pleaded guilty to several dishonesty offences, after a string of incidents beginning in early 2021.
Levett's offending began in March 2021, when she stole $183.73 in cosmetics from Foodworks Bacchus Marsh.
In April 2021, Levett attempted to steal again from the store and was confronted by a staff member. She became aggressive and threw two bottles of shampoo at the staff member before leaving.
The following day, at around 3.25pm, the court heard Levett had rear-ended a car stopped at a roundabout on Main Street, Bacchus Marsh - the force of which pushed the car into the middle of the roundabout.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Levett left the scene and was spotted parked at a Darley address, seemingly unconscious at the steering wheel.
When police arrived they searched Levett's car, and found a coke bottle containing an amount of GHB, as well as a wooden bat and two knives.
She appeared heavily drug affected and was taken to Sunshine Hospital.
On July 26, Levett gave an interview at Bacchus Marsh police station where she admitted to taking GHB before getting behind the wheel.
Levett was also caught in December 2021, and January 2022 attempting to steal grocery items and animal deworming tablets.
Levett's defence lawyer said her Centrelink payments had been cut-off for more than two years, and that most of her client's theft had been of essential items or items which could be sold quickly for cash.
Levett had served two days of presentence detention.
Her lawyer asked the magistrate to consider a community corrections order instead of the 'blunt instrument' of a sentence of imprisonment.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann had Levett assessed for a community corrections order.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.