One of Ballarat's members of parliament will step into a new leadership role for the Victorian Labor government.
With both Michaela Settle and Juliana Addison elected for a second term and a number of senior ministers retiring before the 2022 vote, there were a few open positions.
Ms Settle, member of parliament for Eureka, will be taking on a parliamentary secretary role for Agriculture and Regional Development.
"I am really pleased," Ms Settle told The Courier.
"Regional development is something that is very close to my heart.
"I want to make sure that we get the best for the regions and it's a great portfolio to be involved with."
Ms Settle said she received the call from Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday morning.
Her role as parliamentary secretary will include assisting Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing and Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney.
After running her family farm for 10 years and researching regional development in her postgraduate studies Ms Settle said these were crucial areas of work.
"There are things that I love and are incredibly interested in, but I also think are incredibly important for the state," she said.
"Agriculture plays a huge part in our economy."
Meanwhile, votes continue to be counted for the state district of Ripon.
Labor candidate Martha Haylett continues to widen the gap between herself and Liberal incumbent Louise Staley.
Almost 90 per cent of the votes have now been counted and Ms Haylett was sitting on 16,260 rechecked first preference votes.
This puts her more than 1,000 first preference votes ahead of Ms Staley's 15,245.
Twenty per cent of the votes were counted at the weekend at the Melbourne Showgrounds, with the large number of absentee votes holding up the process.
In the two candidate preferred vote, Ms Haylett was sitting 2,503 votes ahead with 52.97 per cent.
Neither candidates have declared victory or conceded, despite the Labor Party marking the seat as win.
Both candidates appear to be waiting for an official call from the Victorian Electoral Commission which could be later this week.
In 2018, Labor candidate Sarah De Santis claimed victory ahead by about 30 votes.
After a recount the VEC declared Ms Staley the winner by 15 votes.
A re-drawing of the district borders put suburbs of Lucas into the Ripon seat which increased Labor's predicted margin.
Ms Haylett said she has remained hopeful but did not want to get ahead of herself.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
