At Federation, our purpose is to transform lives and enhance communities.
We have been doing this for more than 150 years by delivering real, practical, and empowering education experiences that drive economic growth and jobs in our regions.
The transformational change we are making, thanks to the great work of our staff, will ensure that we have a strong and sustainable future.
Like other Australian universities, we have been hit hard by falling international and domestic student numbers - our revenue has fallen 29 per cent since the beginning of the global pandemic.
This coupled with other factors including high inflation and a negative revaluation of our investments is placing enormous pressure on our budget and we are forecasting an operating deficit for 2022.
But we have a comprehensive plan to turn this around.
Our transformational change agenda, including difficult but necessary decisions, is enabling us to build the strong and sustainable foundations needed to deliver growth and bring us back to surplus within the next four years.
We have reviewed and renewed program and course offerings to ensure they are sustainable and meeting the needs of students and industry.
While some courses that are no longer in demand by students or employers will no longer be offered, we are developing new courses in partnership with employers focussed on addressing skills shortages in our regions.
We are modernising our digital architecture to support a more effective and efficient way of operating and we have launched a new Campus Vision to ensure our campuses are thriving places of belonging for students, employers, and the community.
We have brought together academics, students, and industry experts in three newly established institutes to enable our courses to be co-designed, co-developed and co-delivered with employers.
- Professor Duncan Bentley, Federation University
And we are placing student experience at the centre of our decision-making and building a strong new brand to differentiate Federation from our competitors and enable us to attract new students and retain existing students through to graduation and beyond.
Federation is Australia's first co-operative university where working with employers and communities is at the heart of everything we do.
By 2025 an extended period of workplace learning will be embedded into all our programs and courses.
We will be the first choice for regional students wanting a head start on having a successful career and for regional employers wanting graduates primed for the workplace.
Already, employers have more than 2,500 jobs in Federation technology parks, and this is forecast to double by 2030.
Our roadmap to a strong and sustainable future is ambitious but achievable if we stay the course on our strategy for growth and are not squeezed by unreasonable demands for ongoing operating expenditure.
