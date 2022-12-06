The Courier
Preview

Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre juniors' attention turns to All Schools in Adelaide

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:19pm, first published 5:00pm
(L-R) Jace Murray, Mackayla Culvenor, Molly Fraser, Armani Anderson, Maddie Wright, Lachlan O'Keefe are off to Adelaide for the All Schools Championships. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's best up-and-coming youngsters are setting their sights on the All Schools Championships in Adelaide at the weekend.

