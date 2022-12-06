Ballarat's best up-and-coming youngsters are setting their sights on the All Schools Championships in Adelaide at the weekend.
The event comes after a whopping 10 Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre records were broken on Saturday.
BRAC Hub Manager Ashley Anderson said it was a credit to the hard work put in by Ballarat's next generation of athletes.
"It is an exciting time at the moment. Everyone knows that athletics is clearly on the up and there's some big things happening in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games," Anderson said.
"Even though it is a school event the clubs are still very much looking forward to seeing their athletes recognised and performing their best at such an event."
The All Schools Championships gets underway on Friday, December 9 at the SA Athletics Stadium in Adelaide.
