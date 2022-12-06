A Ballarat dad who won $1.7 million in TattsLotto has celebrated with ... a Zooper Dooper.
He was one of three division one winning entries in Saturday's TattsLotto draw - and pocketed $1,711,673.77
The blue-collar worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said he came home from work to missed calls from lottery officials.
"Wow, oh wow! Are you serious?!" said to officials.
"I seriously think I'm going to go sit on the couch and enjoy a Zooper Dooper to cool me down!
The man said there was a few thinks he'll spend his winnings on, including paying off his mortgage.
"I'll definitely prioritise helping my family. I'm all about giving and sharing around," he said.
Despite becoming a millionaire, he said he will continue to work - which he likes.
His winning ticket, an 18-game QuickPick was purchased at Nextra Bridge Mall.
Owner Josephine To said she was excited for the win - with it being the second major lottery prize sold in less than a year.
"It was only in June when one of our customers won the first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot. It's unbelievable that two lucky winners have emerged from our outlet," Ms To said.
"We've been sharing the happiness around and gifting customers free treats to show our appreciation. Our team are also celebrating this momentous occasion!
"Congratulations to the local man and his family. We would love to send our blessings and wish them all the best with their prize."
For the record, the winning numbers in draw 4317 were: 39, 4, 15, 12, 10 and 8, while the supplementary numbers were 45 and 37.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.