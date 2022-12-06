The Courier
From the Archives

Ballarat's grade six class of 2022, when they were preps

Updated December 6 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big steps for tiny feet: Warrenheip Primary School's two prep pupils Lacey Condie and Lena Wiltsher. Picture: Supplied

With the 2022 school year due to end next week, Ballarat's year six students prepare for their next chapter: high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.