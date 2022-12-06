Ballarat's grade six class of 2022, when they were preps

With the 2022 school year due to end next week, Ballarat's year six students prepare for their next chapter: high school.
The Courier has pulled their prep photos from the archives, as published in our annual Big Steps for Tiny Feet publication.
The publication features photos of every prep class across the Ballarat region.
See the prep photos of Ballarat's year 12s, who have finished school and are awaiting their VCE results on December 12.
The Courier will again be running Big Steps, Tiny Feet in 2023. The publication features all of the prep grades across the Ballarat region.
