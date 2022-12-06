A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Smeaton, which resulted in damage to the front of the town's historic Cumberland Hotel.
The two-car crash happened at the corner of Creswick-Newstead Road and Daylesford-Clunes Road just after 11am on Tuesday.
One of the vehicles, a Toyota ute, crashed into the verandah of the hotel, smashing a number of posts.
The verandah is being support by two cranes, while the full damage assessment is being completed.
The other vehicle, a silver hatchback, was severely damaged.
It is not clear how the incident occurred.
"One male is being transported to Ballarat Base Hospital, in a stable condition, with upper body injuries." an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed.
The Cumberland Hotel is Victoria's oldest wooden pub. It was opened in 1861.
