The Courier
Photos

Man taken to hospital after crash in Smeaton

By The Courier
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Smeaton, which resulted in damage to the front of the town's historic Cumberland Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.