Ballarat police are investigating a stabbing outside of Sebastopol Coles.
The incident happened about 8pm on Monday.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were told the offenders fled the scene on foot.
Meanwhile, a man's licence has been suspended, after he allegedly blew more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit following a crash in Wendouree.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police were called to a two-car crash on the corner of Gillies Street and Norman Street about 8.20am on Monday.
One of the drivers was taken back to the police station and allegedly blew 0.179 on a breath test.
He will also face court early next year in relation to a number of alleged traffic offences.
The other driver suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical treatment.
