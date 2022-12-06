After reading about a Loreto year 12 student who achieved her dream of becoming an author in The Courier, Elyse Hunt realised she could do anything she put her mind to.
Following a fun filled day at the park with her dog named Astrid, Ms Hunt said the cogs started turning and the idea of writing a children's book would not leave her alone.
"She was having the absolute best day ever, jumping in puddles, getting this filthy and dirty as possible," Ms Hunt said.
"Then we came home, we ran the bath and she just had a look of sheer terror on her face."
The idea had been brewing for a while, Ms Hunt said.
It then took her six months to flesh out the concept and watch her dog for more inspiration.
Ms Hunt said Astrid had some wild facial expressions which made her feel like they could communicate.
"We can sort of talk to her and just by looking at her face and her mood, she can tell us what she wants," she said.
Ms Hunt works in a different industry full time and has not ventured into the publishing space before, this will be her first book.
The book was published through Playtime Book, which is based in Sebastopol, and Revolution Printing has brought the book to life from their Alfredton location.
Ms Hunt said she was pleased everything was organised in town.
"I just liked the idea of it being local and supporting the local economy instead of being offshore elsewhere," she said.
As she steps her foot into the world of children's books and publishers, Ms Hunt said she has really enjoyed the process.
There are plans for more books in the future.
"I would like to write a book about our other dog and I am trying to think of ideas of what his book could be about," she said.
"But for now, we are just seeing how this one goes."
Ms Hunt has updated information on where to find her book Astrid's Big Day on her Instagram @elyse_hunt_author.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
