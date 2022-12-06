The Courier
Police

Ballarat police appeal for help from the public to find missing boy Harley

By The Courier
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:19pm, first published 1:12pm
Missing 12-year-old, Harley. Picture supplied.

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy from Darley, who could be in the Ballarat area.

