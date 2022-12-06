UPDATE, Wednesday:
The 12-year-old Darley boy who went missing on Monday evening has been found, Bacchus Marsh police have confirmed.
EARLIER, Tuesday:
Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy from Darley, who could be in the Ballarat area.
Harley, was last seen on Currington Crescent, Darley at 5.40pm on Monday.
It was also thought he may have been boarding a Ballarat-bound train at 8pm on Monday evening, after after a possible sighting of him and two other young males.
Harley was last seen wearing a Golden State NBL Black Cap, Black Nike Jacket, Black or Grey Track Suit Pants, White Globe Sneakers but coloured in with texter.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age and medical condition.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bacchus Marsh Police Station on (03) 5366 4500.
A report can also be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.