Ignited by a passion to empower females through learning trade skills, Megan Holman and Meredith Huggins are on a mission to create Ballarat's first ever Women's Shed.
Ms Huggins, who is the pioneering force behind the initiative, said the idea for such a group came to her when realising her lack of home maintenance knowledge after fleeing a turbulent relationship in 2020.
"When I moved down to Ballarat I had the assistance of my friend who had a truck driving licence who helped me move and then when I relocated to my rental, which was quite disgusting, I had friends who I could call upon who helped me with putting up wall sheeting, painting the place and putting lino on the floor," she said.
"Their help made me feel really nurtured and cared for but when they left it got me thinking that I'd like to create such a village here in Ballarat."
Ms Huggins had been pondering such a project for quite sometime and after several years she made the plunge to seek like-minded individuals on social media in late October of this year.
"I put up a post in the Rainbow Ballarat Facebook group about the idea and our Facebook page and it really went off," she said.
She later put the message out on the Ballarat Community Noticeboard last month which garnered even greater traction.
However, it was her initial post which gained the attention of her now co-organiser Ms Holman.
A former painter turned business coach, Ms Holman said she was drawn to the idea for her love of women doing a trade.
"There's so many things I myself can't do around the house and often I have to rely on tradesmen and I'm sure many women are in the same boat so having a group like this would provide women with a greater skill set while also giving them confidence," Ms Holman said.
On November 14, the Ballarat Women's Shed committee convened for their first meeting. Attendees included 18 women from various backgrounds including those in admin, furniture and building development industries.
Politicians such as then-liberal candidate for Wendouree Samantha McIntosh, Member for Eureka Michaela Settle and Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison also made an appearance.
Ms Huggins said the collective were now preparing to organise fundraisers to have the shed operating in the near future.
"We really want it to be a place to not only learn new skills but also a village where women can find community," she said.
"That could be a mother with breast cancer, a mother with a child who has complications or even person who is neurodiverse who is after support.
"Our ethos will be founded on strength, skills and connection."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
