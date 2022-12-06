MORE palm trees are set to planted in central Ballarat, but this time a different variety to the notorious Canary Island date palms outside Civic Hall.
Mexican fan palms are set to be added to the Sturt Street Gardens in what will offer a throwback to the 1920s streetscape.
This comes four years after the infamous arrival of the Civic Hall palm trees, one of which collapsed onto the construction site days after its planting and dying months later.
City of Ballarat has assured the four new palms, Washingtonia robusta, that are ready for planting this week have been chosen for their stability and bottom-heavy root system to anchor stronger into the ground.
The Courier understands the Civic Hall trees, Canary Island Date Palms, have roots that are more ball-shaped in structure and create a more buoyant-like sway in the wing.
Historically, palms were a key feature in Ballarat's Sturt Street Gardens, particularly near the Titanic Rotunda at the east end of Sturt Street. Canary Island palms in the gardens are believed to have been part of the original plantings from the early 1900s.
Installation for the four-metre tall Mexican fan palms will start on Thursday with trees to be lifted into place by cranes on either side of the Sturt and Camp and Sturt and Albert streets intersections.
Holes in the ground are already in place.
Works will be overseen by the City of Ballarat trees management team and an external arboricultural contractor.
More trees and landscaping are included in improvements to the Sturt Street shared path plans and to improve Ballarat's canopy cover.
City of Ballarat's Urban Forest Action Plan aims to increase canopy cover to 40 per cent by 2040.
It is unclear whether the trees are a gift to the City, like the Civic Hall palms which were moved from the defunct Echuca Secondary College site. The replacement palm was grown in Ballarat.
Council has been contacted for further details.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement, it was exciting to see new additions to the Sturt Street tree canopy.
"The fan palms are a great reflection of the historical significance of the central gardens on Sturt Street," Cr Hudson said.
"It is a great opportunity to diversify our tree collection across Ballarat, as a healthy urban forest requires a variety of trees."
