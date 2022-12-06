The Courier
Health

Massive increase in category one patients at Ballarat Base Hospital ED

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department treated 48,251 patients in the 12 months to September 2022

Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department is continuing to see an increase in the number of acutely unwell or seriously injured patients, a trend that has seen pressure on its staff grow over the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.