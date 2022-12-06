Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department is continuing to see an increase in the number of acutely unwell or seriously injured patients, a trend that has seen pressure on its staff grow over the past two years.
From July to September this year, Ballarat's ED treated 187 category one patients requiring resuscitation/immediate treatment - a massive 66 per cent increase from the 112 patients for the same quarter last year.
And the number of category two patients requiring urgent treatment within 10 minutes also increased to 2721 for the three months to September 2022 compared to the same time last year, but was down from a peak of 2896 seen from October to December 2021.
According to the Victorian Agency for Health Information's quarterly report on hospital performance, Ballarat Base Hospital treated 11,657 patients across the three months of July, August and September - about nine per cent fewer than the 12,769 recorded for the same months in 2021.
While the numbers fell, it still means an average of 128 people a day, every day, attended the Ballarat ED for treatment.
March 2022 was hospital's busiest month in the past year with 4954 patients visiting the ED - a rate of almost 160 a day.
In August, the hospital issued an alert about higher than usual demand in the emergency department which came after several similar warnings issued in the months before and the hospital declaring a Code Yellow in April and June signalling an internal emergency allowing it to focus on staffing in the most urgent areas of care and service delivery.
A combination of COVID-19, flu, winter viruses, and increased acuity of cases challenged staff and staffing levels in the ED.
Only 37 per cent of patients were treated within the recommended time, which was an improvement from the 33.69 per cent of the April to June quarter but still below the 42.45 per cent during June to August 2021.
All category one patients were treated within time, but more than two third of category two patients waited longer than the recommended 10 minutes, and just under two thirds of category three patients waited longer than 30 minutes.
IN OTHER NEWS
Category two and three waits were shorter than they were the previous quarter, but still longer than for the same quarter the previous year.
The hospital significantly increased the number of elective surgeries completed during July-September when 1166 operations were carried out, it had little impact on waiting lists which grew across all categories to 1740.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's My Hospitals report revealed Australians made 8.79 million trips to EDs last year at a rate of 339 per 1000 population. At that rate Ballarat would have expected just under 39,000 ED contacts but over the 12 months from October 2021 to September 2022 it recorded 48,251.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.