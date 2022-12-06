Man avoids conviction after Ballarat bikie pub brawl

A man has escaped conviction for his involvement in a bikie brawl at a Ballarat pub.
The man,31, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a single charge of unlawful assault.
The charges come after a confrontation at the Sporting Globe Hotel in Ballarat.
The court was told on the evening of June 30, 2021, the man was at the hotel alongside 11 other members of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle club, wearing their club colours.
The man was with three associates on the second floor of the building when one of them started speaking to two men playing pool nearby.
After words were exchanged between the two groups, the four men began attacking the two pool players, with the accused man punching one of the victims three times in the back of the head.
Another associate got one of the men in a headlock.
The police prosecutor alleged the Nomads were attempting to establish a new chapter of their group in Ballarat, with similar acts of violence at other pubs in the city.
The court also heard a high table was forced through a window during the attack, breaking it.
CCTV footage captured the incident, with the two victims being made to apologise and then leave the venue.
The man's defence lawyer initially sought a sentencing indication for the matter, and said his client was not easily identifiable in the CCTV footage.
While the man had links to the Nomads outlaw motorcycle club, he did not confirm whether he was a member of the group, telling his lawyer he was a member of "a club" only.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said despite his actions, the accused man did not appear to have instigated the fight, lowering his culpability.
"In all circumstances it is in my view an offence related to public disorder," Mr Radford said.
"He was not the main protagonist, but struck one of the victims three times in the back of the head.
"The accused probably has the least culpability among all involved."
Magistrate Radford gave the man a $2000 fine without recording a conviction.
Another man involved in the fight avoided conviction at an earlier hearing in October.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.