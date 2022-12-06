The Courier
Court

Nomads OMCG linked man fronts court for pub brawl

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 7 2022 - 4:30am
Man avoids conviction after Ballarat bikie pub brawl

A man has escaped conviction for his involvement in a bikie brawl at a Ballarat pub.

