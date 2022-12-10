As an exploration licence forges ahead in the Hepburn Shire area one Daylesford environmentalist has voiced her concerns regarding the potential impact it could have on the town's most prized resource: their springs.
In May, Ballarat-based mining firm Red Rock Australasia was granted an exploration licence which covers parts of Daylesford.
Loris Duclos, 62, is a well-known Daylesford community member who has been heralded among some of the shire's most esteemed conservationists. In 2001, she was awarded a Commonwealth Centenary medal for her advocacy to eradicate unsustainable logging in the Wombat State Forest.
She said her worry regarding the licence is the adverse ramifications which could unfold for the town's mineral springs.
"They (Red Rock Australasia) say they've got much better technology now to pump out the water but that doesn't take away from the fact that pumping will affect the aquifers in the groundwater in this area and that's our most precious resource," Ms Duclos said.
"Because we're talking about the groundwater, the water that flows through the old gravel beds that's been buried by the volcanic soil back in the day and that's where the gold is.
"Water flows underground and then comes down lower in the catchment in springs so if we're pumping it out in the top of the catchment, it's going to stop the groundwater flows that end up in springs that feed our creeks and are sometimes mineralised."
She said Red Rock Australasia should prioritise water security above all else.
"The exploration license should be underpinned, given the history of this area, with water security as a primary thing, not the economics of how much gold is down there," Ms Duclos said.
Red Rock Australasia community and environmental liaison Kiara Reddingius said their exploration activities will be conducted to prevent water contamination.
"All water required in the process of low -impact exploration drilling is bought onto site as portable water, recycled during the drilling process and is taken off site at the completion of drilling," Ms Reddingius said.
"As per standard licence conditions the used water is disposed of at registered disposal sites in accordance with the earth resources and environmental protection regulations.
"Water on site is stored in portable above ground tanks which are on site temporarily during the drilling process. Once the hole has been drilled it is completely backfilled and sealed to prevent any contamination."
Ms Duclos said another factor adding to the plight of residents regarding exploration works was the loss of the Victorian Mineral Water Committee.
The group, which disbanded several years ago, was established to enhance mineral spring reserves and ensure appropriate policies and plans were in place to protect and promote Victoria's natural mineral water resources.
Ms Duclos said disintegration of the committee had put the community in a less informed position in relation to exploration and mining procedures.
"Without this scientific committee we've lost valuable insight. We've lost the expertise of leading hydrogeologists to give us good advice," she said.
"We now have to rely on planners."
IN THE NEWS:
For more information about the exploration licence visit rraustralasia.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.