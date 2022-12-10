The Courier
Community

Water security should be priority in Red Rock Australasia Hepburn Shire exploration licence, environmentalist says

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daylesford environmentalist Loris Duclos, 62, is worried about the potential adverse impacts an exploration licence will have for Daylesford's "precious" springs. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

As an exploration licence forges ahead in the Hepburn Shire area one Daylesford environmentalist has voiced her concerns regarding the potential impact it could have on the town's most prized resource: their springs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.