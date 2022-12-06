Ballarat households could be expected to fork out an additional $40 a month as another round of interest rate rises sends an expected but unwelcome blow to families in the lead up to Christmas.
Adding together the eight consecutive rate rises since April, Ballarat households could be paying an additional $500 on monthly mortgage repayments.
This is based on the median Ballarat mortgage of $300,000.
The 0.25 per cent rise for December puts the official cash rate at the highest since 2012, 3.10 per cent.
This, coupled inflation raising the prices of everyday items like groceries, has families feeling the crunch.
Ballarat's welfare agencies have been reporting a sharp increase in the number of people reaching out for help for food and bill payments since the middle of the year.
This includes people who have never needed welfare support before.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said this demand had continued all the way into December.
"Every time there is an increase, it just puts additional pressure on people who are vulnerable," Mr Eales said.
When the foundation launched Ballarat Christmas Appeal at the St Vincent DePaul centre last month, Mr Eales saw a growing number of people lining up to get help.
"When I was talking to one of the volunteers at that centre they said to me it had been like this for quite some time," Mr Eales said.
He said places like St Vincent DePaul, the Salvation Army and Uniting were all helping out and "doing an amazing job".
"But interest rate rises only apply more pressure and put more people in those lines," Mr Eales said.
Even so, Mr Eales said community generosity had been on show with a number of "incredible contributions" to the appeal over the past few weeks.
The foundation's appeal is running right up until Chrimstmas and Mr Eales said the easiest way to help is by donating money online.
"We're seeing this across the board, businesses and individuals who are responding to the need that we've identified," he said.
"I think that's something that we should be really proud of as a community.
"We've recognized there is a lot of need and the response from the community has just been amazing."
While cash donations can be made online, a number of Ballarat businesses have nominated themselves as drop off points for toys to help make Christmas a little more special for children of all ages.
This includes Jellis Craig on Sturt Street.
Property manager Chloe Canrinus said they have been a part of the appeal for two years now.
She said tenants, property owners and staff all get involved to "keep the [Christmas] spirit going".
Ms Canrinus said she has seen anonymous posts online about a number of people struggling with the increased cost of living.
"People are trying to get back on their feet, this year more than others," she said.
"If we are in a position to help someone have a nice christmas of course we should help out."
Ms Canrinus said there has been a number of donations since the appeal launched.
"Considering there are a couple of weeks to go things are coming in consistently," she said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
