Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
The ultimate contemporary lifestyle opportunity awaits here on the fringe of Ballarat CBD and surrounding attractions.
This immaculately presented three-bedroom home is located in the tightly held, blue-chip location of Soldiers Hill.
It's an ideal choice for a range of buyers including young professionals, those looking to invest, and couples seeking to downsize and relax in comfort.
Step inside to find light-filled space and grandeur throughout, with each section of this phenomenal home flowing into the next.
Come home and enjoy the multiple living spaces that have so much to offer your family and guests.
Such as the north-facing open plan kitchen and dining room that captures an abundance of natural light throughout most of the day.
Those who work from home might make one of the living spaces their very own.
The well-appointed kitchen is the heart of this home and is strategically located to enhance the functionality and practicality of the three living spaces.
With plenty of room for a large dining table, the whole family can come for the holidays. For the entertainers, dinner parties will be a breeze.
Glass doors open onto the outdoor entertaining area which is surrounded by the stunning, fully landscaped private rear garden.
The home just keeps on giving, featuring a spacious main bedroom with split system air conditioner as well as a walk-in robe and a large fully-appointed ensuite.
The remaining two bedrooms are generous in size, each with their own air conditioner and built-in robes for added convenience.
If location and convenience are what you're looking for, then look no further than this pristine parcel of real estate.
Embrace inner-city living with the Ballarat Railway Station, Gov Hub and Ballarat's ever-popular cafe and dining precinct all just a short stroll away.
This prime location also provides close proximity to hospitals, schools, supermarkets and Lake Wendouree.
Thoughtfully designed, immaculately presented and in the ultimate location, this one must be seen to be believed.
Don't miss this opportunity to hold the last bid when the hammer falls on this gem.
Contact the agency for more information. Inspect this weekend.
