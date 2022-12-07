Creswick coach departs CHFL club

Dean Romeril has stepped down as Creswick coach after one season at the Central Highlands Football League club.
It comes just three months after the club announced his re-appointment for 2023.
Romeril leaves the club after a four-win season which saw it finish 15th.
The departing coach said coaching was becoming too much of a personal commitment.
"I always preached to my guys that you have to put family and work first and I was doing the opposite," Romeril said.
"It was 100 per cent my choice to pull the pin, I spoke to Ryan (Knowles) last week just to outline my situation and he sort of knew where I was at already anyway."
Romeril said a key objective was to leave the club in a better position that where it was when he arrived.
He believed the club is heading in the right direction.
"I think the guys coming in will make a great impact on the list we had last season," Romeril said.
"The club is in a good position going forward and hopefully it can all gel together and whoever they get to take over can build on it."
It was a tough start to the coaching role for Romerill this season.
The Wickers lost their opening six games before getting their first premiership points against Carngham-Linton at home in round seven.
Romeril predicted that Creswick would have an upset win over a finals contender before the end of the season.
The Wickers delivered on Romeril's confidence by beating Waubra, a result which forced the Roos all the way to the last round before sealing a top eight berth.
A win the following week against arch-rival Newlyn gave Creswick its fourth victory, before finishing the season on a three-game losing streak.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.