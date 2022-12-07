E-scooters will be available for residents at the beginning of the new year as the trial is extended by three months.
Neuron Mobility's orange scooters have been a fixture of Ballarat street since December 2021.
The year-long trial was expected to end in a few weeks but a spokesperson from the department of transport said the trial will extend until March 31.
"We're extending ... over the summer holidays to make sure we have the best possible dataset to make an informed decision about the future of e-scooters on Victorian roads," the spokesperson said.
Once the trial ends, an independent panel will "evaluate the benefits and risks" before making a recommendation.
In September 150 scooters were added to the program and the areas they would reach was extended to include Lucas and more of Delacombe, Ballarat North, Brown Hill and Canadian.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement he was pleased to see the program's extension.
"These scooters have given our residents and visitors a fun new way to travel and enjoy our beautiful city," he said.
"I look forward to seeing the community continue to embrace the scooters this festive season and throughout the summer period."
Privately owned scooters that travel over 10 kilometres an hour are illegal on Victorian roads and footpaths.
The recommendations that come out of the trial will decide on the future of the e-scooters.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
