CFA declares fire danger period for Ballarat, Hepburn, Moorabool to begin on December 19

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 8 2022 - 5:00am
Grassfires are likely this summer. Picture by Adam Trafford

Widespread winter and spring rainfall leading to long grass could lead to "significant grassfires" during the fire season experts have warned.

Local News

