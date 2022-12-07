Widespread winter and spring rainfall leading to long grass could lead to "significant grassfires" during the fire season experts have warned.
The CFA has declared the fire danger period for Ballarat, Hepburn and Moorabool shires will begin on December 19, a week later than last year due to the wet weather, but local residents have been warned not to be complacent about fire risk after the record spring rainfall.
While below average grassfire risk is expected early in the season, once the weather heats up and grass dries out the risk will increase.
CFA District 15 Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Adam Gullo said the winter and spring rain had led to high fuel loads across the region.
"We can expect to see significant grassfires," he said.
During the fire danger period, no burning off is permitted without a permit. There are also restrictions around lighting a fire in the open without a permit, and conditions around using incinerators and some machinery and vehicles. All restrictions and conditions are available at cfa.vic.gov.au.
The CFA has also urged land owners to take the weeks before the start of the fire danger period to clean up their property to reduce fire risk.
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matt Wilson said the City of Ballarat's fire inspection program was scheduled to begin on Friday, starting on the north-western fringes of the municipality.
Letters have been sent to 3400 landowners, advising them of fire safety actions they should undertake.
"Residents should prepare their properties now to make them ready for the upcoming fire season, including the cutting of grass," Mr Wilson said.
We understand that given the recent weather, ground conditions on a lot of properties are still inundated with water and inaccessible to slashers and other machinery. This is later than usual due to the unusual wet conditions and late drying of vegetation- Bradley Thomas
He confirmed council contractors had been engaged to start fire prevention slashing, including along strategically identified roads agreed to by the Municipal Fire Management Committee.
Moorabool Shire said its roadside slashing program would start in mid December and was due for completion by the end of February, and it would slash strategic firebreak areas in consultation with local CFA brigades.
Property inspections have already begun in Moorabool, with high risk towns assessed first and some fire prevention notices already issued.
"All residents should be getting their home or property ready for the fire season, particularly those who live in areas where grass fires can quickly take hold. While there has been a wet spring, the risk of bushfire will increase as the weather starts to warm up," said Moorabool chief executive Derek Madden.
Hepburn Shire Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said the shire's fire prevention officer would start property inspections next week and issue improvement notices following consultation with property owners.
"We understand that given the recent weather, ground conditions on a lot of properties are still inundated with water and inaccessible to slashers and other machinery. This is later than usual due to the unusual wet conditions and late drying of vegetation," he said.
He confirmed the council's roadside grass slashing program was well underway and urged all property owners to reduce vegetation around their homes and buildings
Last week it was revealed that a Black Hawk helicopter will be the region's front-line aerial firefighter this summer. The Black Hawk, more commonly seen on military airfields, is the first to be used in Victoria's aerial firefighting fleet and began its summer contract at Ballarat airfield late last month.
