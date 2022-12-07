The Courier

History-making weekend at Ballarat Regional Tennis Open

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
December 7 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Men's Open winner George Wills in action on Saturday. Picture supplied

It was a history-making weekend for the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre at the Open Singles Club Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.