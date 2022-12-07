It was a history-making weekend for the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre at the Open Singles Club Championships.
George Wills became the youngest winner of the event, eclipsing Tim McConchie record which stood since 2015.
Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre manager Rob Benoit said it was a "changing of the guard" at the weekend.
Wills claimed the Men's Open at just 13 years of age, two years younger than McConchie.
He defeated Brayden Joyce 6-2, 7-6.
In the Women's Open, it was deja vu for Marleen Gort.
Gort was crowned champion of the Women's Open for the fourth consecutive time.
She dropped just five games across her semi-final and grand final appearances, beating Jenna Gleeson 6-2, 6-2 and Milla Fraser 6-1, 6-0.
