WHEN BARRY Golding AM climbs to the top of a hill above his house, he sees mountains that were "trashed beyond recognition" in years past.
Golding can see all the way to Mount Alexander, near Castlemaine, along with Mount Tarrengower, Mount Franklin, Mount Kooroocheang, Mount Beckworth and Mount Greenock.
That has inspired the Federation University honorary professor to take on a newly conferred State Library Victoria fellowship.
The fellowship comes with unparalleled access to the library's vast collections, which beckon him as strongly as the mountains that have beckoned central Victorians for aeons.
"There is so much stuff sitting there waiting to be found, and for a story to be told," Golding says.
His work is only just beginning but it is clear his research will focus on changes - especially the arrival of what some people refer to as early settlers ("unsettlers" is more accurate, Golding says, since people had already lived in central Victoria for tens of thousands of years).
Each mountain has morphed in its own unique way in the two centuries since Europeans first arrived.
"I want something in the back of the book that tells people how they can go and explore these areas, and blow their minds," Golding says.
Mountains are not just piles of rock and dirt.
They are profoundly big.
Central Victoria's mountains have a habit of imposing themselves over everything around them.
They can also be surprisingly fragile.
A case in point can be found hidden in Daylesford's histories.
That town's residents were so awed in the 1870s by the forests covering the nearby Mount Franklin they signed a petition demanding it never be lost.
The roughly 800 people who signed that petition would doubtless have been appalled that 90 short years later people had begun a "warped experiment" atop the summit, as Golding describes it.
Land managers said Mount Franklin's bush was too scarred by rabbits, firewood collectors, grazing animals and fire.
They covered Mount Franklin in pine trees.
"So in my book I will be exploring how all these changes happened, and why they happened," Golding says.
He will research his book from an office close to the state library's Dome reading room, with its roof that arches storeys into the air.
He will also be researching from some of the mountains themselves, as well as visiting bureaucratic offices containing the files charting peak decisions.
Each of those files are literally bound together with red tape and Golding says they will reveal new slices of mountain history.
Much of what fascinates Golding about the mountains are the subtle role they have played in central Victoria's historic development.
Their influence is easy to overlook.
The mountains were among the first places Europeans struck for as they navigated an unfamiliar land.
The mountains were also where the first European surveyors climbed so they could look out, like God, over the land they were dividing on behalf of the British Empire.
Before that, the mountain had stood sentinel, ringing the rich volcanic soil that countless generations of Traditional Owners were transforming into vast, food rich grasslands.
The Dja Dja Wurrung people did a good job of that, too.
The first European explorers and surveyors compared these grasslands to bountiful, lightly wooded English parks.
The mountains watched as the pastoralists arrived, and the gold miners, and then us and our cities.
They felt the changes just as readily as the lands that surrounded them.
But for all the roads we have built up these mountains' spines, the quarries we dug into their faces and the forests we fractured, we have also tried to resist too many changes.
That is one reason why five of the mountains are on public land.
Golding wants to explore our impulse to protect them, and what parts we think important enough to keep.
Do these mountains teach us how to better care for our world? Or are they places we climb to look down on our dominion?
It is thoughts like these that have drawn Golding to the top of his own hill in Kingston, where he wonders what these six stunning peaks might say, if they could speak.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
