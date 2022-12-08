The Courier
Warped experiments and resistance show what six central Victorian mountains reveal about us

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
December 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Part of an 1865 image of Mount Alexander diggings, which appeared in a London publication discussing the Gold Rush. Picture courtesy of the National Library of Australia.

WHEN BARRY Golding AM climbs to the top of a hill above his house, he sees mountains that were "trashed beyond recognition" in years past.

