A country sporting group has been left at a loss for words after receiving their insurance premiums which has more than doubled compared to this time last year.
Clunes Bowling Club assistant secretary Susan Boland said she had "never seen" the public liability and building theft insurance for the sporting group, which lies on a creek, skyrocket so high.
Ms Boland said it made her dread going to her letter box to find the insurance bill for her property after hearing of the hikes her neighbours had incurred.
"Our insurance normally sits at $10,000. I'm dreading to go near the letterbox to see what it's going to be because what most residents are telling me is their insurance has gone up by 74 per cent," Ms Boland said.
She said for the sporting group at least, which comprises only 50 members, it will be a challenge to source the funds needed for such an increase especially after a tumultuous two years due to the pandemic.
"It was $2400 last year and this year it jumped up to $5100," Ms Boland said.
"That's a lot of money to try and find for a little country town club when you've got a greenskeeper that takes 20 grand so the money's just not there."
Clunes was one of the few towns in the Hepburn Shire area which wasn't severely impacted by the storms or flooding in late 2021 and early 2022.
The unexplained spike had already caused a great deal of grievance for the sporting club alone.
"I'm not sure why the insurance has gone up so much but it's going to be a real struggle after two years of COVID-19 to find this money to pay them," Ms Boland said.
She said many residents were also grappling with the same dilemma.
Thankfully she said the club had managed to find a deal that was somewhat "sensible".
"We got a broker to go and investigate six other insurance companies for us and he came back with quotes which were between $6,000 and $10,000 for the same insurance," Ms Boland said.
"So we ended up splitting it up and we managed to bring it back down to $3700.
"So we've got two different insurance companies insuring the bowls club now, but it's still a big increase of $1,000 that we've got to find on top of what we had put aside." She said the sporting group were looking to hold a good and services auction to raise the additional funds needed in the near future.
"Hopefully all the locals will support it so that the club can raise a bit of money to find this extra cash," Ms Boland said.
The Insurance Council of Australia said it was not unusual for premiums to increase and unfortunately there are no limits placed on spikes.
"We encourage people to take the time understand their individual risks and shop around for cover that best suits their needs," a spokesperson said.
"We know that the affordability and availability of insurance is a critical issue for Australia's economy, a key lever to improve affordability is mitigating the risk that is present."
The council is currently calling on the government to invest more into protective measures for homes and communities which are at a higher risk of natural calamities like flooding.
"The ICA has called on state governments to amend land use planning legislation to include a mandatory requirement for planning approvals to consider property resilience to extreme weather," a spokesperson said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
