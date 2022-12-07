Ballarat has once again cemented its place as a regional Victorian hospitality powerhouse, taking out a swag of nominations at the annual Golden Plate awards.
In its 20th year, the Golden Plate award program grew out of Geelong as a way to recognise the best regional Victoria's food and beverage scene has to offer.
The 2022 award ceremony was hosted at events venue 1915 in North Geelong on Monday, and saw Ballarat businesses take top honours across multiple categories.
Winners included Ballarat cafe Higher Society, who won the Best Licensed Cafe award, 18th Amendment Bar Ballarat, which won the Best Cocktail Bar or Cellar Door award and The Shared Table, which won the Best List of Local Wine, Beer or Cider award.
Higher Society Manager Jess Stirling said the team was ecstatic when their name was read out.
"We were one of the last to be announced. When we had heard that we had won were very shocked," she said.
"Obviously you work very hard to get it, but you don't go in assuming you are going to get it.
"All of the staff have been working crazy hard this year. It has been really good to let them see their hard work has not been going unnoticed."
Higher Society first came to Sturt Street in 2019, with an aim to bring the Melbourne-style cafe experience to Ballarat.
Ms Stirling said this meant a focus on good-quality, locally sourced coffee and a changing seasonal menu to keep customers engaged.
She said the cafe had also placed emphasis on customer relationships and experience.
"I think customer service is really important. We are really big on remembering regulars, their names and orders," she said.
"Making everyone feel, even if they haven't been here before, that they are part of that community."
Another Ballarat region winner was The Shared Table, which won the Best List of Local Wine award, came runner up for Best Menu of Local Produce, and got a high commendation for its apprentice chef Peter Dawson.
Owner and chef Dianne Ray said the award was a vindication of the hard work put in by the restaurant's wine selector Anthony Schuurs.
"He is very clever at getting our wine list together," she said.
"He matches the wine to my food, and it is amazing to see that work appreciated by people.
"Also when we got the second prize for Best Menu of Local Produce, it reaffirms that what we are doing is on point."
The award comes off the back of a collaboration between The Shared Table and fellow award-winning venue 18th Amendment for the Melbourne Food and Wine festival 2022.
Ms Ray said she was optimistic for the future of Ballarat's hospitality scene, which has moved from strength to strength.
"It is fantastic to see so many diverse kinds of restaurants opening up. The standard of them is great to have," she said.
"It gives a real vibrancy to the city, people go out and feel encouraged and really excited to see where it goes."
Many other Ballarat restaurants and cafes were given high commendations at the award night, including; Drive, Peasant, East Quarter and The Mushroom Connection.
To see the full list of winners, visit https://goldenplateawards.com.au/winners-2022/.
