Weld Australia's teacher of the year Anthony Monagle says success stories of company bosses and senior managers who started their careers "spinning the spanners" should be more widely celebrated to help attract more young people in to trades.
The Federation TAFE welding and metal fabrication teacher was this month named the 2022 Victorian Training and Education Individual Teacher at Weld Australia's 2022 Welding Excellence Awards for his work with apprentices and night students in the region.
With the welding industry facing a shortfall of 70,000 welders by the end of the decade he says there's never been a better time to get in to trades but engineering trades in particular seem to be "demonised" in schools.
"The industry is screaming to try and get qualified personnel and it's hard to find someone who wants to take on an apprenticeship," Mr Monagle said.
"Trades are still demonised in schools where success in school is about going to university," he said.
"We need schools to value trades just as highly as higher education at university and not demonised."
Mr Monagle said while construction trades never seem to have a problem finding apprentices, the engineering trades struggled to attract apprentice welders, boilermakers and fitter and turners despite high wages on offer once qualified and the variety of jobs available.
"You earn from the moment you start (your apprenticeship), you don't get a HECS debt and as tradesmen they are demanding some big wages. And once you're in the industry you've got a job for life ... the problem is getting people in.
"If you end up getting a trade you are in a niche market because you've got skills, knowledge and the attitude to take on a trade so you do have a degree of difference."
Mr Monagle said in addition to struggling to attract newcomers to the industry, the projected skill shortage in welding was a combination of more manufacturing in Australia since COVID and the rapidly growing renewable energy sector, particularly wind turbines.
"We need to see a real shift in putting the value back in being a tradesman," he said.
After being a welder himself, Mr Monagle began teaching welding in 1994 in the army and enjoyed the teaching side of it so much he stuck with it.
"What I do like about it is you get someone come in at the front of their apprenticeship who knows very little , you see them progress through training and when they come out end they are a tradesman," he said.
Many of his former apprentice students have gone on to hold senior management positions in the defence force and manufacturing industries.
"There are plenty of success stories of people who started out spinning the spanner doing a trade then got promoted on and eventually ended up CEO of the company," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
As part of the teacher of the year award nomination, Mr Monagle outlined his collaboration with industry which includes a long-running relationship with Ararat metal fabrication firm AF Gason who build wood heaters and agricultural equipment.
Mr Monagle coordinates Gason's annual five-day apprentice boot camp which the company uses for apprentice recruitment, resulting n the selection and training of 16 apprentices since 2014.
A teacher at Federation TAFE since 2013, Mr Monagle has designed and introduced many projects to enhance the learning experience for apprentices and focus on the real-world skills needed by the welding and metal fabrication industry.
"Being named Victoria's welding Teacher of the Year celebrates the work Tony undertakes with our students as an engineering educator and I'm pleased this award recognises the world-class teaching talent we have here at Federation TAFE," said Federation TAFE Pro Vice Chancellor Vocational Education and Training Liam Sloan.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.