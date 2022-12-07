The Courier
Education

Federation TAFE welding teacher Anthony Monagle wins teacher of the year award, says trades are 'demonised' in some schools

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 8 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation TAFE welding and metal fabrication teacher Anthony Monagle shares his knowledge with a young welding student. Picture supplied

Weld Australia's teacher of the year Anthony Monagle says success stories of company bosses and senior managers who started their careers "spinning the spanners" should be more widely celebrated to help attract more young people in to trades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.