Ripon residents finally have an answer as to who will be their state government representative for the next four years.
Liberal Louise Staley, the incumbent member for Ripon over the last eight years, conceded to Labor's Martha Haylett on Wednesday afternoon.
She said in a statement she will not be returning to public life and will not be a candidate in the future.
"I look forward to backing the next Liberal candidate for Ripon and helping her or him win back the seat for the Liberal Party in 2026," Ms Staley said.
Despite all votes being cast a week and a half ago, candidates were waiting for a large majority of the votes to be counted before either claimed victory.
ELECTION COVERAGE:
A large number of absentee votes cast during early voting delayed the counts in Melbourne.
In 2018, the Labor Party declared a win but a recount saw Ms Staley pushed ahead by 15 votes.
Ms Staley said representing the people of Ripon has been "the greatest honour and delight" of her professional life.
"I loved every minute of it and I thank the Liberal Party for preselecting me and the voters for electing me twice," she said.
"The communities of Ripon rightly demand much of their MP and I worked every day to repay the trust placed in me over eight years.
"I congratulate Martha Haylett MP on her election."
IN THE NEWS:
On Election night, Ms Haylett said it was surreal watching the numbers roll in.
"I think it reflected the hard work we put in," she said.
"Everyone wanted this ... people have been wanting this for so long and I am just so happy we are almost there."
Ms Haylett described the almost year-long campaign to win over Ripon as "the most intense, incredible, terrifying, amazing and tiring thing" she has ever done.
"I am so proud of this incredible movement."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.