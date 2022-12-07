Ballarat residents might see an aircraft flying unusually low on Sunday but there's no cause for concern.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority is scheduled to carry out important flight path safety checks to make sure the instrument procedure flight paths at Ballarat Airport operate safely.
The checks involve a twin-engine aircraft flying as low as several hundred feet above the ground, within 40km of the airfield, to ensure existing obstacles such as towers, trees, masts or buildings that could pose a danger to aircraft are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles have emerged.
IN OTHER NEWS
A CASA spokesperson said regulations require that approach procedures are checked every three years to confirm their safety.
On Sunday the twin-engine Cessna Conquest is scheduled to complete the survey at Essendon, Moorabbin and Ballarat airports as part of a five-day operation to check the surrounds of 18 airfields across Victoria and South Australia.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.