CASA will conduct flight path safety checks of obstacles around Ballarat airfield

By Michelle Smith
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
CASA will conduct aerial checks around Ballarat airfield this weekend

Ballarat residents might see an aircraft flying unusually low on Sunday but there's no cause for concern.

