A Ballarat studio for emerging and established artists with disabilities has put its year of hard work on show for the public, as part of a Christmas exhibition and showcase.
Arthur Creative, operated by Melba Support Services, opened their exhibition to the public on Wednesday with a showcase performance involving singing, dancing and a playful mashup of Lady Gaga and Queen.
Arthur Creative studio coordinator April Welfare said the performance capped off months of practice for the artist group.
"This is the first time since COVID we have been able to perform live here," Ms Welfare said.
"It is very exciting for people. It is a great opportunity to showcase what they have been practicing all year."
The group runs all-abilities art workshops five days a week, with morning and evening classes teaching various skills, from photography and film to dance, music and visual arts.
"Arthur Creative is a safe space for people to be able to express themselves, build confidence and make a community," Ms Welfare said.
"It is so good, because we really watch people grow here. They might not have done art before but they have always been interested.
"They come in front of an audience and we watch them build and grow. It is really satisfying to see people follow their creative pathways."
One such participant, Jenna Rathgeber, is the art group's dance choreographer, and taught the moves performed by the group at their showcase.
"They did a really good job, they picked up the moves really good. They did really good stuff with all of that," she said.
"We have been practicing for a while, all year really. It turned out great, they did a really good job."
Ms Rathgeber teaches dancing every Wednesday with the group, and said her involvement has helped her come out her shell.
"Sometimes I pick up the dance moves through listening to the music itself," she said.
"It (Arthur Creative) has helped me open out."
An exhibition of the group's artwork will be on display at Melba Support Services' building on Urquhart Street until Wednesday, December 14.
A Christmas market, with items created by Arthur Creative artists will also be open at the exhibition.
Ms Welfare encouraged people to come and visit, especially those on the hunt for a unique Christmas present.
"I think it is just a chance to see that everybody here has got an ability, rather than a disability, and it is all on show to see," she said.
"People might find something they would like to buy somebody for Christmas."
