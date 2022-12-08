Infinite MMA's Michael Alsop remains the Australian amateur bantamweight champion.
Alsop moves to a 4-0 record after defeating Terence Tadebois.
The Bantamweight category ranges from 61.2 to 61.7 kilograms, but fighters must be precisely 61.2kg when competing for the title.
Alsop won all three rounds in the Demolition Fight Series 8 bout.
"It was a good fight. I felt really good coming into it," Alsop said.
"My preparation was awesome and the fight camp was one of the best ones that I've done."
"I spent a lot of time with John (Campbell) working on fixing up the game plan and the fight was a lot of fun, I really enjoyed it."
It was a strong weekend for Infinite MMA affiliated fighters, with six fighters representing the Ballarat gym at Savage Grappling in Melbourne.
They brought home two gold medals and four silver.
Alsop said his fellow Infinite MMA counterparts are eyeing off a return to action in February.
"Harry (Webb) and Luke (Dally) are going to fight again in February," Alsop said.
"Winona (Greenhalgh) is trying to find a fight as well but she is having a bit of trouble finding opponents because they keep getting turned down."
With a busy summer ahead, it is an exciting time to be involved with the Ballarat-based gym at the moment.
"We've got a couple of guys that are coming up the ranks and looking to start fighting as well which is cool," Alsop said.
"There's plenty of young guys coming through which is exciting because you get to see a glimpse into the future of where everyone's going to go."
Alsop himself returns to action at Demolition Fight Series 9 on Saturday, February 25.
The Infinite MMA fighter will go head-to-head with Mal McDowell, who boasts a 5-2 win-loss record, at Sunshine.
"McDowell is a really good fighter," Alsop said.
"He won his first five fights and only dropped his last two but the people he lost to are ranked first and second in Australia."
"Hopefully we can put another loss on his record and keep moving up those rankings."
Alsop now enjoys a well-earned two-week rest, before beginning preparations for his February 25 bout.
