More business could be on the way for towns north of Ballarat with new trains added to the timetable.
The Rail Revival Alliance have been advocating for more trains on the Maryborough line for a number of years, president Noel Laidlaw said.
Before the new set of train routes, there was one weekend train from Maryborough into Melbourne and another train coming back in the afternoon.
Now a reverse service has been added which will leave Ballarat at 9.50am and arrive in Maryborough at 10.46am.
The return train leaves at 3.17pm and connects to services on the Ballarat Line.
Mr Laidlaw hopes the new trains will encourage people to spend time in Maryborough as well as towns like Clunes and Talbot.
This service already exists on the weekdays and has now been added to the Saturday and Sunday timetable.
"The weekends are really important because it means that people come up to Maryborough," Mr Laidlaw said.
"A classic example is my daughter living in Melbourne, who doesn't drive, couldn't catch the train up for Christmas Day," he said.
Mr Laidlaw said once you get people to the towns they are able to do their own thing and visit places that interest them.
"But you have got to have the services roughly doing the times that you want them to do," he said.
Mr Laidlaw said the next step was to make sure people know about the trains.
"We've got to get them to be advertised, people don't necessarily rush to the latest train timetable," he said.
"It's been quite a number of years since there's been any change to our service."
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Laidlaw is hoping to see more people using the trains with the new flat fee promised by the Labor Party at last month's election.
He thought it would make a big difference and has heard many people speaking about it.
"It will really make commuting a hell of a lot easier for people from all sorts of places," he said.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said the changed price cap to $9.20 should come into effect from March next year.
"This is great for locals in Maryborough, Talbot, Clunes, and Creswick."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.