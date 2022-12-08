The Courier
Extra trains added to Maryborough line for weekend tourist opportunities

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 8 2022 - 2:00pm
Ripon MP Martha Haylett, Central Goldfields Shire Mayor Cr Grace La Vella, Cr Chris Meddows-Taylor and Rail Revival Alliance President Noel Laidlaw bording the new train service in Ballarat. Picture supplied.

More business could be on the way for towns north of Ballarat with new trains added to the timetable.

