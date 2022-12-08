The Courier
Kristy Sellars invited to perform at US Super Bowl VIP Party

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
December 9 2022 - 5:00am
Kristy Sellars wowed crowds across the world on America's Got Talent. Picture by Trae Patton/NBC

Ballarat pole dancer and America's Got Talent runner-up Kristy Sellars is gearing up for yet another huge performance, just months after wowing international audiences on one of the world's biggest talent shows.

