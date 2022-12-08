Ballarat pole dancer and America's Got Talent runner-up Kristy Sellars is gearing up for yet another huge performance, just months after wowing international audiences on one of the world's biggest talent shows.
The 36-year-old mother-of-three was asked to perform at the NFL VIP Party before the Super Bowl in February, potentially exposing to her to more than 100 million viewers.
"There's a chance this will be broadcast by Fox so if that happens that would be around 112 million viewers," Ms Sellars said.
"Since my AGT audition aired I've had performance opportunities almost weekly which is incredible.
"I'm really trying to prioritise my time for the ones that really interest me. Performing at the biggest sporting event in the world definitely qualifies."
Since then, Ms Sellars, who founded PhysiPole Studios, has been elated by the number of opportunities she has been presented with to perform across the world.
In September, she came runner up in the AGT season after an incredible run of performances that wowed not only viewers, but the judges.
Judge Simon Cowell spoke to her after her finals performance, telling her they should work together. He even suggested her performances would make a great live show in Las Vegas.
Howie Mandel said Sellars' acts showed "so much originality", while Heidi Klum said she was incredibly impressed.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
