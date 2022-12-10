The wait is almost over for Ballarat's year 12 students with ATAR results set to be released from 7am on Monday.
While many will celebrate a score they hope gets them in to the course of their dreams, for others who don't get the ranking they wanted it can be a time of disappointment and uncertainty.
ACU Ballarat campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison says it is important for students and parents to remember the future is about more than a score, and there are many different pathways to achieve a goal.
And above all, it's important to stay positive.
"Because of what COVID has brought to us the mental health concerns we have around students, and adults, are very real," Professor Aitchison said. "It's really important that parents stay positive regardless of the result and start to proactively look for alternatives (if needed)."
Despite year 12s enjoying a full year at school after two years of COVID-disrupted learning, Professor Aitchison said VTAC applications to universities across the state were lower than expected, a trend that has continued from last year as many opt for a gap year.
And this year Professor Aitchison said a greater number of students than usual had opted to study part time which is likely to continue.
"VCE scores are released from 7am on Monday and a lot of families will be celebrating but a lot will also be experiencing anxiety and stress if they didn't get the result they were hoping for," she said. "Please remember that whatever the score is, it's not the end of the story. There are many alternative pathways and it's not the end of the world."
Students can change their university preferences and look at alternative courses that might lead to the same outcome.
"As an example, from ACU education if you don't have the ATAR to get in to the Bachelor of Education, you can do a Bachelor of Education Studies if you change your preference to that, and that is a pathway. If you work hard in the first year of that you can transfer in to a Bachelor of Education without losing any time," she said.
"There are other pathways, and there are TAFE pathways to pump up your skills to maybe try again next year."
Both ACU and Federation Universities will hold information days and offer assistance to students in the days following the release of the ATAR scores.
At ACU campus tours can be booked from December 12 to 14 as well as 30 minute online one-on-one consultation sessions. Federation University will hold an on campus and virtual information day on Tuesday December 13.
The Federation information day will feature tours of university and TAFE facilities, workshops, guest speakers and presentations, personalised advice on study options, VIP sessions for Early Offer Program applicants, guidance on adjusting VTAC preferences and information on scholarship opportunities.
Professor Aitchison said most universities had alternative pathways and experts on hand to help talk students through their options ahead of the first change of preference deadline on December 14.
"The advice I give to parents is to go easy on your kids and if they are really disappointed come to them with a more positive approach and actively help them find alternatives that may still get them where they want to go," she said.
