New Haven Foundation and Mind Australia supported social housing for people with mental illness

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 9 2022 - 5:30am
Architect impression of the Haven Foundation residence in Redan

A new 16-unit housing complex is under construction in Ballarat which will offer stable, supported accommodation that can change the lives of people with mental illness.

