A new 16-unit housing complex is under construction in Ballarat which will offer stable, supported accommodation that can change the lives of people with mental illness.
The Redan development, a partnership between Haven Foundation and Mind Australia, will see 16 fully self-contained units built to provide long-term housing with 24 hour NDIS-funded support for people with significant mental illness.
Haven Foundation executive director of housing Mark Heeney said the Latrobe Street development, part of Victoria's $5.3bn Big Build of public housing, would welcome its first residents in May or June next year.
"As part of this initiative we work really closely with Grampians Health and will work closely with families, carers and NDIS support coordinators to ensure we really reach community members of Ballarat and surrounds who have not had that ability to access affordable housing with necessary 24/7 support to help people feel well and keep people out of hospital," he said.
"If people do need that support of an evening they do not have to rely on contacting emergency services which in the middle of the night is often the only support available."
The Redan property is one of five Haven Foundation sites that will open next year, in addition to six existing complexes across the state.
Mind Australia chief executive Gill Callister said the Haven Foundation residences made a difference to the lives of those who live there.
"The Haven Foundation residences have been shown to reduce hospitalisations and homelessness for people with mental health concerns, providing stability and security and recovery focussed support," Ms Callister said.
"These residences enable people with significant long-term mental health issues to lead successful and fulfilling lives in the community."
Research being carried out among the existing complexes has found one in five people who come to Haven Foundation are experiencing a significant risk of homelessness.
"It is really helping people to have that opportunity to have access to very stable, suitable and affordable housing," Mr Heeney said.
Each of the one-bedroom self-contained homes includes a main bedroom, built-in wardrobe, bathroom, kitchen and eating area, European laundry, lounge room and outdoor courtyard or balcony.
Residents also have access to significant community shared living spaces including a large double-kitchen, dining area and shared living spaces where they can relax and where workers can hold groups.
"What Mind Australia does as well as providing one-on-one support to help people with their recovery from mental illness is to facilitate activities and groups," Mr Heeney said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Helping rebuild family relationships is also a priority.
"This model has a strong emphasis on family and carer connection," Mr Heeney said. "As a result of mental illness, relationships can become quite strained and we do work to build that capacity and relationship as well. Family members are a key part of the whole Haven Foundation model."
To be eligible to live at Haven Foundation, people need to be on the public housing waiting list and have an NDIS plan with funding for supported independent living services. Residents sign a residential tenancy agreement and pay 30 per cent of their income plus Commonwealth Rent Assistance to live there.
Application forms are available on the Haven Foundation website and a seminar for individuals, families and carers will be held in February.
