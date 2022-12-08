A safer pedestrian option for students walking to a Ballarat south school is finally open.
Traffic lights at the intersection between Docwra Street, Prince Street and Albert Street in Sebastopol have now been turned on.
Department of Transport acting regional director, Sarah Henderson said the "busy intersection" is now "safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers".
"The new signals and crossing points will benefit some of our most vulnerable road users - helping students and their families cross the road and get to school safely," she said in a statement.
Back in June, prep pupils from Magpie Primary School, who were learning about transport, visited the construction site with Regional Roads Victoria's regional director Michael Bailey and the then Buninyong MP Michaela Settle.
Mr Bailey told the preps he was hopeful for the work to be done by the AFL grand final weekend or around the September school holidays.
While the students are about to go on summer holidays, they will still be able to walk to school in a safer environment for the next two weeks.
Around 11,000 vehicles use the intersection search day and that is expected to grow by 20 per cent in 2041.
Many road users will benefit from the works and the department expects the upgrades to accommodate the growing population.
This intersection is a part of Keeping Ballarat Moving, a project promised at the 2018 state election.
Two upgrades have been completed in addition to Docwra Street.
Work has started on a new roundabout at Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road and other intersections are in the planning process.
Meanwhile, work duplication work is continuing along the rest of Albert Street.
The final layer of asphalt and line markings are still to be completed.
After a short break, work will recommence in early January.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
