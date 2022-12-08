The Courier
Roads

Sebastopol intersection upgrade completed providing a safer option for students

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prep pupils from Magpie Primary School visited the road works at the Docwra and Albert Street intersection with Eureka MP Michaela Settle in June. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A safer pedestrian option for students walking to a Ballarat south school is finally open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.