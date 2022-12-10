A health care business has continued to embrace the spirit of generosity as they prepare for their 25th annual Christmas Giving Day next week.
Each year, since 1997, Ballarat-based chiropractic centre PostureWorks has implemented a payment scheme of accepting gifts or cash in lieu of their client's adjustments.
The donations are then given to deserving community welfare organisations.
PostureWorks co-owner Brett Foote, who started the practice, said he began the initiative as a way to give back to Ballarat.
He said aside from 2005 all their donations which has amassed more than $100,000 over the 25 years has been provided to organisations in the region.
"Over the years we've given to CatholicCare, child and family services and Uniting," Mr Foote said.
"2005 was the only year we didn't give here locally because we decided to give the money to Wimmera Uniting Care to help the drought stricken farmers there."
This year all gifts will be given to youth and family support services Berry Street Ballarat.
PostureWorks co-owner Melinda Yarwood said the business felt compelled to give to this organisation after hearing about Berry Street's reliance on donations during the festive period.
"One of our chiropractors is a foster carer and she said they're always looking for gifts and we thought we could make a difference if we donated to them this year," Ms Yarwood said.
"When I told Berry Street they said they were only too grateful."
For PostureWorks customer and Creswick resident Joy Rowe, who has participated in Christmas Giving Day for 10 years, the decision to give to Berry Street was "close to her heart" due to her affinity with the group.
"We usually give money and this year when they told us it was going to be Berry Street it made me feel very special because I was adopted from Berry Street as a baby in 1953," Ms Rowe said.
PostureWorks co-owner and chiropractor Jack Romeril said he hoped publicity in The Courier would encourage larger corporations to jump on board with the scheme.
So far the appeal has already received $300 in cash as well as a slew of children's gifts ranging from Lego and craft kits as well as non-perishable food items.
PostureWorks Christmas Giving Day will be held on December 14. No cheque, eftpos or health fund benefits will be accepted on the day.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
