58-year-old man sentenced after grooming and sexually assaulting child

By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Ballarat man who sexually assaulted 11-year-old handed prison time

A Ballarat man will spend almost a decade in prison after grooming and sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl.

