Ballarat man who sexually assaulted 11-year-old handed prison time

A Ballarat man will spend almost a decade in prison after grooming and sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl.
Raymond Cunningham, 58, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat via video link to hear the prison sentence for his sexual assault of the girl in 2020.
Cunningham was found guilty of one count of sexual assaulting a child under 16, one charge of sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16, and two charges of sexually penetrating a child under 12.
This comes after a trial where Cunningham pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was ultimately found guilty by a jury, who handed down their verdict on October 5, 2022.
In her sentencing remarks, Judge Kate Hawkins read a summary of Cunningham's offending, which involved multiple incidents of Cunningham exposing and looking at the victim's genitals - in her own home - throughout September 2020.
Cunningham had also shown the victim a porn GIF from his phone on one of the occasions.
The court was told the victim, who was known to Cunningham, had told a relative about the offending, who alerted the authorities.
Judge Hawkins said the offending happened in "places the victim had ought to have felt safe", and involved a betrayal of trust - aggravating the offending.
She judged Cunningham's actions to be at the "mid to high" range of offending, and for him to have had a high moral culpability for the offences.
Judge Hawkins also read excerpts from a psychological report about Cunningham, which said he had suffered from a peadophilic disorder.
"You labour with entrenched dangerous and anti-social criminal traits," Judge Hawkins said.
The report stated Cunningham had no remorse for his offending and would likely not benefit from engagement with sexual offender programs or psychotherapy.
Judge Hawkins said Cunningham would be sentenced as a serious offender, meaning he would serve a cumulative sentence, due to a relevant prior criminal history.
"Despite your prior offending, your community offered you forgiveness. Your opportunistic offending against this child has breached that forgiveness," Judge Hawkins said.
"Young children in our community must be protected against your future offending. This will be a relevant consideration when you reach expiry of your non-parole period."
Cunningham was given a total prison sentence eight-and-a-half years, with six years non-parole.
