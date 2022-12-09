Bella Tuddenham lived for just 20 days as the cruel genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy weakened her muscles and took her life.
Her mum Emma Tuddenham is now channeling the grief and sadness over Bella's death in May last year to fundraising for research into SMA and to support families living with the disease.
For 20 hours across Friday and Saturday Ms Tuddenham and dozens of other riders will take part in the second Ride 4 Bella event at Hot Temple.
Riders will start spinning the pedals of bikes at Hot Temple at 3.33pm - the time Bella was born - and ride for 20 hours until 11.33am Saturday with each hour representing a day of Bella's life.
Some riders will complete the 20 hours solo while others will ride in teams.
"Each bike is worth a $1200 donation so we were hoping to raise around the $35,000 to $40,000 mark but we are already up to just under $50,000 at the moment and there's still a lot more donations coming in," Ms Tuddenham said.
Donations will be accepted at Hot Temple on the day, and via Hot Temple's Facebook page or the Ride4Bella website.
Through a series of fundraising events last year, Ms Tuddenham was able to donate $100,000 to SMA researcher Associate Professor Michelle Farrar, and recently donated another $70,000 to seven families living with spinal muscular atrophy.
Through Associate Professor Farrar's research all Australian states have committed to including SMA in the newborn bloodspot screening, better known as the heel prick test, with the screening for SMA expected to begin in Victoria in about six months.
"I'm definitely channeling my grief and sadness in to making something better for someone else," Ms Tuddenham said.
"Bella would have needed 24/7 care and that's why I'm donating a lot of our free time to putting it toward someone else in need. Families with these children, it's very hard for both parents to work as one usually is a full time carer so they face a lot of big challenges."
SMA is similar in its effect to motor neuron disease in adults with the disease resulting in the loss of motor neurons, the nerves in the brain stem and spinal cord that control muscle activity such as breathing, swallowing, speaking and movement.
It can range from mild, with slow progression, to severe and begin even before a baby is born, as occurred with Bella.
Many children with spinal muscular atrophy are in a wheelchair, may rely on feeding tubes and breathing devices as the disease robs them of the use of their muscles.
"For the first two weeks (of Bella's life) we thought we were going to be taking her home with severe disability. Even though we didn't get to experience that, we just want to help other people experiencing it," Ms Tuddenham said.
