The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Daylesford getting a motor museum including an 8m motorcycle

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
December 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Ward from the Amazing Mill Markets in Daylesford is the new owner of this 36-cylinder bike - which once held the record for the world's longest. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Put your pedal to the metal and head to Daylesford next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.