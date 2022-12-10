Put your pedal to the metal and head to Daylesford next year.
It's getting a motor museum - and what was once the world's longest motorbike will be a star attraction.
The almost-eight-metre long bike has three Jaguar V12 engines, weighs about 3.5 tonnes and cost two Western Australians almost $400,000 to make - earning them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Now Mark Ward of the Amazing Mill Markets has picked it up for his Daylesford collection.
"The cat was let out of the bag last week when someone rang talkback radio and asked what this huge thing was driving down the Western Freeway," he said.
"Apparently the truck stopped at a petrol station near Rockbank and within a few minutes there were 40 or 50 people all standing around it, taking pictures, wondering: What the heck is this?".
"It has two enormous truck wheels on it. That's how big it is!
"The Jaguar engines also mean it requires high-octane fuel."
While it is not roadworthy on public roads in Victoria, any attempts to ride it would have to be on a very long, straight road - or some kind of private airport.
"Let's just say, it'd have trouble getting around a roundabout," Mr Ward said.
Sadly, the world record was eclipsed in 2012 by a 5m high 10m long vehicle which has a single V8 engine and moves about the speed of a tractor.
"Those recent bikes are nothing like this one," Mr Ward said.
"It doesn't really have a name so I think we'll just call it Boss Hog."
The 36-cylinder motorbike needs three buttons to activate its three engines and runs on a battery the size of something you would normally find in a car.
The bike is so heavy it needs stabilizers - a bit like training wheels - which can fold up once the vehicle gains enough speed.
So how fast can it go?
Mr Ward said it was an unknown - but the maths indicated it had the potential to go a whopping 400kmh.
The ingenious cooling system also uses water that passes through the bike's hollow metal framework.
The exhaust looks like something you might find on a semi-trailer.
People who've heard it started up in the past have also described the noise level as like something from a heavy metal concert.
That would put it at an ear-splitting 100-110 dB.
"I'd heard about this bike before and when it came up for sale I thought it would be the perfect match for the museum," Mr Ward said.
"When it comes to projects - I'm very much 'all or nothing'. I don't like going half way.
"I'm doing the museum for the town as well."
Construction has begun on the $2 million Daylesford motor museum building which will sit on four acres next to the Mill Markets.
"It'll be 11,000 square metres and you'll see about two dozen of the best cars in Australia.
"It's stuff that's been acquired over many years.
"There are four or five hot rods, a 1928 Rolls Royce, the original blue F100 from the film Wolf Creek, sports cars, Aston Martins, early Ford Mustangs, an early Monaro, a 1933 two-door coupe and an original steam engine."
Mr Ward said the museum would include touch-screen and interactive displays - plus eclectic touches such as a secret garden and 'talking tree' at the glass atrium entrance.
Old Gerry Gee ventriloquist dollars are also likely to pop up in the car display.
The collection is in storage and will be wheeled out closer to the opening day in May or June 2023.
Mr Ward hoped the collection - worth close to $12 million - would put Daylesford on the map for car enthusiasts.
"There won't be anything like it in Australia," he said.
Further north, Mr Ward is also setting up a five-story luxury hotel and a dozen speciality shops in the Bendigo Flour Mill Precinct.
The area aropund the 1912 mill on Charleston Road has largely been cleared and the $24 million project is now waiting for City of Greater Bendigo approval.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
