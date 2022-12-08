The Ballarat tradition of a Christmas toy run will return on Saturday when hundreds of motorcycle riders are expected to roar through the city.
In festive spirit leading up to Christmas, the Ballarat Bike Night will hold the Ballarat Christmas Toy Run on Saturday, December 10.
Participants will split into four groups and travel to towns in the north, east, south and west of Ballarat to collect toys for children to open on Christmas Day.
Ballarat Bike Night member and event organiser Casey Bandy said the event was about caring for children during a time that could be difficult for some families.
"After working in residential care, or working with kids in out-of-home care, for 10 years, it's extremely important to have young people realise that there are people out there who care," Mr Bandy said.
"That's what this is about. This is about the kids, it's about giving back to them at Christmas time so they can actually feel a sense of normalcy in their life.
"As a residential worker I know how hard it can be for a resi worker to be the stand-in guardian for a young person at that time of the year and not have the resources to be able to provide an experience for them that they would consider to a normal Christmas experience."
Children who will receive the gifts include children in residential care and foster care, and children in need.
"They might not get anything under the tree this year but through the toy run, they will be provided with something," Mr Bandy said.
The motorcyclists, who will dress up or decorate their bikes, will stop at 14 towns for 15 minutes to collect any donations.
The toy donations will be distributed to the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative, while financial donations will go to the Ballarat Foundation's Christmas appeal.
"It's going to be quite epic," Mr Bandy said.
On returning to Ballarat, participants will merge together on Sturt Street and travel to the former Haymes Paint building on Scott Parade.
Participants are asked to meet at Eastwood Street Coles at 9am before leaving at 10am.
Inquiries: 0477 269 041.
