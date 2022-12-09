Young Ballarat performer Arcadia Manton will perform for one of the biggest audiences of her career when she takes to the stage at the world premiere of the RE-Generation International Youth Film Festival in St Kilda on Friday night.
Arcadia, 11, won the under 10 aggregate award at Ballarat's Royal South Street Society eisteddfod earlier this year and, thanks to South Street's long-running partnership with Music Matters is one of three singers invited to perform during intermission at the film festival launch.
"I've done a lot of performances ... but I have never done something like this," Arcadia said.
Arcadia has been dancing since she was a toddler and began singing lessons three years ago.
"I don't think we ever imagined that singing at South Street would lead to all these opportunities for her," said Arcadia's mum Christina Manton.
"Anything that's for kids and about empowering children is amazing."
The RE-Generation International Youth Film Festival runs globally online from December 9 to 11 with a live launch night at the Alex Theatre in St Kilda on Friday. The festival features more than 60 uplifting, award-winning short films from around the world all chosen for their positive messages to inspire a resilient and empowered young generation, alongside workshops and Q&A sessions.
Royal South Street Society has partnered with Music Matters, a radio show showcasing young Australian and international artists, for several years and recently an hour of broadcast was dedicated to the Royal South Street eisteddfod - which led to Arcadia's invitation to the film festival..
"We are delighted that Royal South Street Society is recognised as a true foundation for young performing artists to grow and prosper, and for them to springboard whether it's in to the performance or professional space," said Royal South Street business operations manager Tennille McLauchlan.
