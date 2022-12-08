IT seems like an eternity since we've seen Ballarat-Redan out on the field of battle in the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI.
Incredibly, the last time they were on the park was back on November 19 against Wendouree when they held on for a draw in yet another rain-ruined match.
In fact, the last match that ended in a result was over a month ago in a loss to Napoleons-Sebastopol. In that time plenty has changed in the BCA ladder and it leaves the Two Swords in a very vulnerable place down in second last position on the ladder with just nine points on the season.
It's not like the form has been that bad either, Naps-Sebas, who have been one of the early season pace-setters, and sit entrenched inside the top four, have got them twice, they also dropped a match against Brown Hill, another team which looked the good earlier in the season.
Three no results in games against Buninyong, Mount Clear and three weeks back against Wendouree have also permeated the season leaving the side frustrated on the sidelines.
As the Two Swords have essentially watched on, most of the other clubs have managed to get some points on the board to jump ahead of them on the ladder.
One of those is this weekend's opponent Golden Point, in what looms as the start of critical two weeks leading into the Christmas break.
Not only will the BCA play a two-day round starting Saturday and finishing next Saturday, it will also play a one-day round on Sunday December 18, meaning points will be at a premium over the coming fortnight.
Led by an all-round performance from the likes of Manjula De Zoysa last round (3-33 and 58 off 51 balls), The Pointees managed to pick-up the win against Buninyong.
It was a crucial victory because it moved them to within striking distance of the top four, a position they hadn't looked really likely to be at by Christmas after a slow start to the season.
Ballarat-Redan need the points here and will be looking to in-form Matthew Aikman, who led the charge against Wendouree last time out with 3-56 with the ball.
The batters looked to be in form, reaching 2-133 off 38 overs when the game was haltered as they did their utmost to chase down 261. Zac Jenkins looked in complete control with an unbeaten 51 while Jayden Hayes also batted superbly for his 60 off just 65 balls and they will be called on to lead again.
With Darley set to sit out the next two Saturday's the opportunity has arrived for Mount Clear to move to the top of the ladder when it faces up to East Ballarat starting at the weekend.
Mount Clear has been the biggest surprise packet of the season and definitely one of the form sides going into the mid-season break.
The Mounties will fancy their form against East Ballarat which has had two losses, a bye and a rain out in the past four games.
There's no shame in the losses however, both against high-quality opponents in Wendouree and Darley, but last round the bowlers really struggled to make an impact on the Darley batters, which will be a worry against a pretty well in-form Mount Clear this round.
You would imagine though East will be better served by their top three batters, after two of them were gone in the first over last weekend.
It''s pretty-much a once-a-year occurrence that a team could lose the quality of Harry Ganley and Lewis Hodgins without a run on the board, so expect a much-better showing from East here.
But there's no doubt Mount Clear will be riding high on confidence after its big win over Brown Hill in the previous round. The Mount Clear turn oval should also play into the hands of the Mounties who will see a huge carat with a win.
Early in the season Brown Hill looked on the up while Wendouree struggled to get going, yet heading into Christmas, these two teams have swapped positions.
For Brown Hill the early-season wins have been curtailed in recent weeks, a defeat to Mount Clear, disappointment with a draws against the winless Buninyong and East Ballarat and a loss the prior to that to Darley means Brown Hill hasn't actually managed to win since October 16.
If it is to get back on the winners list, it will need to do so against one of the form side's of the competition in Wendouree.
Somehow, after a slow start, Wendouree is back in the familiar position of the top four, pretty much due to the lone-hand bat of opener Cole Roscholler's who's 144 last round proved the difference against Naps-Sebas.
Brown Hill will need to lift its all-round game this weekend, more runs than the 158 it mustered last round and more wickets are needed if it is to stand a chance against a team which look to be coming into its best form.
Ballarat-Redan: Zac Jenkins(c), Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, Max Riding, Matthew Aikman, Jack Gilbey, Jack Harwood, Thevanireshan Rajendran, Riley Fisher, David Carton, Jack Landwehr, Nathan Patrikeos
Golden Point: Joshua Pegg(c), Joshua White, Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Lukas Pegg, Manjula De Zoysa, Leo Turnbull-Gent
Mount Clear: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Thomas Le Lievre, Grant Trevenen, Nathan Yates, Ashley George, Matt Goonan, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, John Butler
East Ballarat: Jacob Eyers(c), Adam Eddy, Harli Givvens, Harry Ganley, Mitchell McKee, Joshua Brown, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Tony Begbie, Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low, William Hodgins, Hayden Walters
Brown Hill: Tom Bourke-Finn(c), Ryan Knowles, Jason Knowles, Kento Dobell, Fraser Hunt, Nathan Porter, Shashi Fernando, Akila Lakshan, Hamish Irvin, Dean Romeril, James Waller, Jaxon Thomas
