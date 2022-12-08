Motorist clocked at more than 150km/h on the Western Freeway

A motorist has copped a heavy fine after flying down the Western Freeway at more than 150km/h.
The Horsham man pleaded guilty to three charges, including speeding, at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The court was told on December 22, 2021, at around 5.12pm, the man was spotted by police travelling west on the Western Freeway near Burrumbeet at an estimated speed of 145km/h.
Police tagged the man, who was driving a white Ford Falcon, at a speed of 148km/h between Cockpit Lagoon Road and Dobsons Lane.
As police pulled out to intercept the motorist, the car picked up speed, with a mobile speed camera in the police car detecting speeds of 155km/h.
Police kept up with the car, which pulled over on Neill Street in Beaufort.
The court heard the man had been travelling from Aubury, where he worked, back home to Horsham.
Magistrate Hugh Radford suspended the man's licence for 12 months and imposed a $2500 fine without conviction.
"I have to say the road is not flash, especially now with a whole lot of holes in it," Mr Radford said.
"If you are travelling at that speed and something untoward happens, your reaction time is a matter of nanoseconds.
"At that speed, if you had an accident and killed someone it would be culpable driving."
