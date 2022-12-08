The Courier
Court

Motorist gets fine after Western Freeway speeding incident

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorist clocked at more than 150km/h on the Western Freeway

A motorist has copped a heavy fine after flying down the Western Freeway at more than 150km/h.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.