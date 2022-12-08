The organisers of Keeley's Cause are hoping to brighten the festive season for some the region's most vulnerable as they gear up for their third annual car run this Sunday.
In 2017, Keeley's Cause, a movement started by a then 13-year-old Keeley Johnson, now 18, was created to empower the learning experience of children with an intellectual disability by providing them with iPads.
Fast forward to 2020, Keeley and her mother Sharon Murphy, who is the chief executive of Keeley's Cause, realised there was also need to provide a homely community for disabled children and their families during the festive period.
Ms Murphy said for some families who have a child living with disability they are often neglected from wider schooling events and parties.
"It can be really isolating for a lot families trying to raise a child with a disability and give them the same opportunities other kids take for granted," she said.
It is for this exact reason in 2020 Ms Murphy and her daughter Keeley embarked upon starting an annual car run in December.
"We wanted to make sure kids with a disability and their families are able to have a nice Christmas," she said.
"The day will have everything for kids, including a jumping castle, BBQ and plenty of presents.
"For some this day really means a lot because some families have their own relatives who refuse to speak to them because their child has a disability.
"Our goal is to ensure no one goes away empty handed."
Ms Murphy said the atmosphere on the day will be "amazing" with some low-rider vehicles to be on display.
More than 150 cars and bikes are anticipated to attend the event to be held on December 11 with the run to kick off from starting points Geelong, Glen Waverley and Rockbank from 9am with an anticipated arrival time of 11am in Ballan.
The day will be supported by IGA Ballan, Ballan Lions, Best&Less Ballarat and Big W Werribee with 137 people registered to receive gifts including 71 children.
For more information visit Keeley's Cause Facebook page.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
